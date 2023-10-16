Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: ASI plans fellowship for PG students

The building of Office of the Archaeological Survey of India. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Facing a shortage of archaeology professionals, the Archaeological Survey of India under the Ministry of Culture is contemplating introducing a fellowship in universities to draw more students into researching on archaeological wealth of various sites.

Speaking on the sidelines of a two-day workshop ‘Looking Beyond - Vision Statement for Excavations By 2035’ that began in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, ASI director general Kishore Kumar Basa said the fellowship will aim at drawing postgraduate students of archaeology departments in universities to help ASI in excavations and conservation of protected monuments. “The matter is under consideration of the Ministry of Culture,” he added.

The workshop, organised by ASI, aims at preparing a vision document on scope and possibility of archaeological excavations in the eastern part of India by 2035. The ASI DG, who inaugurated the workshop, urged the national conservation agency to carry out more excavations and dig out the rich archaeological wealth in the eastern region.

