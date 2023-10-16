Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Excise dept department notices to five bars on Cuttack-Puri Road over violations

The city police are also conducting raids at various bars and pubs ahead of Durga Puja to ensure there are no violations.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The excise department has issued notices to five bars on Cuttack-Puri Road for different violations. During the inspection, the officials found out that customers in some bars were throwing currency notes, mostly fake, while a few had not properly maintained the register of their women staff.

One of the bars was found to be operating beyond the stipulated time. Regular inspection is being carried out at the bars including those where women staff are employed and action is being initiated if any violation is noticed, said an official of the Excise department.

The city police are also conducting raids at various bars and pubs ahead of Durga Puja to ensure there are no violations. The police carried out an inspection on Saturday night and found that three bars in Chandrasekharpur area and one on Cuttack Road were open for customers till 2.30 am. They have been warned not to violate the rules.

