Odish apartment ownership rules 2023 notified

BHUBANESWAR: Days after passing of the Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Bill, 2023 in the state Assembly, the Odisha government has framed and notified the draft rules of the said legislation now waiting for the Governor’s assent.

As per the notification of the Housing and Urban Development department, the draft Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Rules 2023 has been framed under the proposed Act and notified to invite objection or suggestion from the stakeholders concerned to bring necessary modification to it.

The draft rules provide for registration and formation of an association of allottees and provision for modification of bye-laws of the association of the allottees or apartment owners among others.

“The draft will be taken into consideration on or after the expiry of a period of 30 days from the date of its publication in the gazette. Any objection or suggestion which may be received from any person or authority in respect of the said draft before the expiry of the period specified will be considered by the state government,” the department stated.

Notably, the proposed legislation had been enacted in the recently concluded monsoon session of the Assembly to regulate apartment ownership and management and provide individual apartment owners with the rights on common areas and make apartments heritable and transferable.

