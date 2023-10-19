Odisha police warns against smoking in public places

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police has decided to crack down on smoking in public places of the city. Police said action will be taken against people found smoking in public places, especially in crowded markets and near educational institutions, under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

Under its safe city drive, the city police fined 337 people under COTPA and collected a fine of Rs 33,700 between October 1 and 15. Action is also being initiated against people found selling tobacco products near educational institutions in the city.

The drive against consumption of alcohol in public places is continuing with the police initiating action against 1,513 people in the last 15 days. A fine of Rs 7.56 lakh was realised from the violators during the period. Police also fined eight people between October 1 and 15 for driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Ahead of Durga Puja, night blocking and patrolling have been enhanced. Checking in hotels and bars is being carried out and vigil kept in slums notorious for selling drugs,” said a police officer. The police arrested 31 anti-socials including those demanding extortion and 89 miscreants involved in various property offences between October 1 and 15.

Meanwhile, the Traffic police have fined 4,129 people to the tune of Rs 41.71 lakh in the last 15 days for various offences under Motor Vehicles Act. Around 389 people were also fined of Rs 1.98 lakh for illegal parking.

