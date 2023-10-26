Conman held for cheating ex-IAF officer of Rs 35 lakh in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police arrested a conman for allegedly duping a former group captain of the Indian Air Force (IAF) of Rs 35 lakh.The accused, Santosh Sahoo (26) of Pattamundai, had even accompanied the victim, Kishore Chandra Gantayat to the police station to lodge a complaint.

After receiving the complaint, the Cyber Crime and Economic Offence police station here had registered a case under sections 419 and 420 of IPC and section 66D of IT Act. During probe, police found out that Gantayat had visited AIIMS a few months back to meet one of his ailing relatives. Gantayat came to know that Sahoo is a diploma degree holder in data science and revealed he had lost money on online gaming apps.Sahoo promised to get it back.

The victim then provided his bank details to Sahoo. Initially, Sahoo transferred some money to the bank accounts of Gantayat to win his trust. However, he later started transferring the complainant’s money to bank accounts in Bengaluru and Assam.

