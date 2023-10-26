Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Rituals at Lingaraj shrine stalled in Bhubaneswar

The Badu nijog had moved the Orissa High Court, which, a week back, allowed the nijog to resume work on the market complex.

Published: 26th October 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of the Lingaraj Temple

Representational image of the Lingaraj Temple

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rituals at Lingaraj temple were stalled on Wednesday by the Brahman nijog and Puja Panda nijog servitors over alleged encroachment of a piece of land belonging to Lord Lingaraj near Gangua bridge by Badu nijog members.

‘Mangala Alati’ could not be performed as sevayats of both the nijogs remained absent. ‘Bhoga Lagi’ was also not performed on the day. The bone of contention is a patch of two acre land near Gangua where the Badu nijog servitors have been constructing a market complex having 18 shops for the last five years. In 2019, the Endowments Commission had stayed the construction owing to a complaint filed by the two nijogs on the issue.

The Badu nijog had moved the Orissa High Court, which, a week back, allowed the nijog to resume work on the market complex. Sources said construction was allowed on the ground that the Badu nijog servitors have no other source of income and on condition that they have to prove ownership of the land. Protesting this and demanding their share of Lingaraj land, the Brahmana and Puja Panda nijog members stopped the rituals.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lingaraj temple Badu nijog members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp