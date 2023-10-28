Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Advanced system to ensure safety on Bhubaneswar airport runway, roads

The position of the vehicles will help the ATS complex officials manage traffic inside the airport and avert collision between them during low visibility.

Published: 28th October 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Biju Patnaik International Airport

File photo of Biju Patnaik International Airport

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) will soon get advanced-surface movement guidance and control system (ASMGCS) to  enhance safety on its runway and connecting roads in all-weather conditions. Sources said the system was procured and installed by Netherlands-based company Saab.

ASMGCS has been integrated with air traffic management (ATM) automation system, which has been indigenously developed by Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). The trial run and testing of ASMGCS has started and will be operational soon.

The system will provide routing, guidance and surveillance for movement of all vehicles operating in the airport. “ASMGCS is very important for movement of vehicles inside the airport in all-weather conditions, especially during low visibility caused due to dense fog,” said an official of BPIA.

BPIA at present has around 200 vehicles including buses for carrying passengers inside the airport, tractors for transporting luggage/goods and towing aircraft stairs, aircraft push back tractors, fire fighting vehicles, ambulances and jeeps of various departments like operations, civil, electrical and communications.

As part of ASMGCS, all the vehicles will be fitted with an equipment which will transmit their positions inside the airport to air traffic services (ATS) complex. Air traffic controllers will be able to monitor the movement of vehicles through realtime positioning which will be displayed on the system inside ATS complex.

The position of the vehicles will help the ATS complex officials manage traffic inside the airport and avert collision between them during low visibility. BPIA already has an automatic dependent surveillance broadcast technology to ascertain an aircraft’s position. Meanwhile, sources said BPIA also has an equipment inside its newly inaugurated 11-storey ATS complex to decide the routes of flights but does not have manpower to operate it.

“An area control centre has been established at ATS complex in BPIA. Once operational, it will control the aircraft flying above 25,000 feet and decide routes spread across Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, Raipur, Jabalpur and others,” said an official of BPIA.At present, these routes are decided by the ATS complex at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, said sources.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biju Patnaik International Airport safety ASMGCS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp