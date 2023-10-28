Bhubaneswar cops crack body in train toilet case, say woman murdered

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A woman whose body was found in the toilet of a train at Bhubaneswar railway station on April 20, was murdered by a married man over a personal dispute, police said on Friday. The man had befriended the victim on Instagram.

The woman’s postmortem report had revealed she sustained stabbing injuries on her neck. Government Railway Police (GRP) officers in Bhubaneswar examined the list of the passengers who had travelled in the coach from where the victim’s body was recovered.

During investigation, police found out the victim was Suman Kumari of Ranchi. They zeroed in on the suspect Sudhansu Pradhan of Dhaugaon in Ganjam district who worked as an embroidery designer at a garments factory in Gujarat’s Surat. GRP officers arrested the accused on October 21.

In a press meet held in Cuttack on Friday, GRP officers said Pradhan was married but developed an illicit relationship with the victim. The duo tied the knot on March 14 this year. However, frequent arguments broke out between them after their marriage.

The accused had persuaded the victim to visit his hometown but a heated exchange broke out between them during their journey. He then murdered her and fled with the victim’s bag and mobile phone. He kept the mobile phone but disposed of the bag.

