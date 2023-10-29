Odisha: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to invest Rs 300 crore for kutcha road repair 

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation will invest around Rs 300 crore on paving and restoring 476 kutcha roads in the state capital.Municipal commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said as part of the city development programme, around 476 kutcha roads have already been identified.

Corporators, during the recent meeting of the civic body, have been asked to share details of any other such roads in their area at the earliest for their development. The tender process for development of the kutcha roads has already been initiated and will be completed by November, Kulange said.

BMC sources said around Rs 300 crore will be spent on developing and paving the roads. The state government in April this year had decided to upgrade all kutcha and water-bound macadam (WBM) roads in urban areas to paver roads. Accordingly, Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department secretary G Mathivathanan had asked all urban local bodies (ULBs) to identify such roads and take up their renovation at the earliest.

Sources said the road upgradation will cover one-year defect liability period and two additional years of repair and maintenance to ensure quality of work is maintained. This apart, BMC officials said zonal deputy commissioners (ZDCs) have been asked to identify roads yet to be restored after they were dug up by utility agencies.

An official said though the civic body has clearly asked all utility agencies to ensure roads are repaired on time after they are dug for cable laying or any other utility purpose, some of the corporators have raised the issue of delay in restoration of such roads during the recent corporation meeting. The mayor has sought zonal level survey of such roads and early measures for their restoration, he said.

