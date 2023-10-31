77 held over post-panchayat poll violence in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as panchayat elections in the state concluded over 17 months back, two groups from Padmakesharipur within Mancheswar police limits keep clashing frequently over it.

In the latest incident, 77 people from both groups were arrested after clashes broke out on Thursday night. Even as police rushed to the spot, the groups continued to hurl bottles and stones at each other. Some miscreants even reportedly cut off power supply to the area to avoid getting caught by police.

“Members of the two groups are natives of Padmakesharipur Tala Sahi and Padmakesharipur Majhi Sahi. Three cases were registered on Friday in connection with the latest violence and 77 people have been arrested from both sides. Further investigation is on,” said a police officer.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Even as panchayat elections in the state concluded over 17 months back, two groups from Padmakesharipur within Mancheswar police limits keep clashing frequently over it. In the latest incident, 77 people from both groups were arrested after clashes broke out on Thursday night. Even as police rushed to the spot, the groups continued to hurl bottles and stones at each other. Some miscreants even reportedly cut off power supply to the area to avoid getting caught by police. “Members of the two groups are natives of Padmakesharipur Tala Sahi and Padmakesharipur Majhi Sahi. Three cases were registered on Friday in connection with the latest violence and 77 people have been arrested from both sides. Further investigation is on,” said a police officer. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp