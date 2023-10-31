Home Cities Bhubaneswar

77 held over post-panchayat poll violence in Bhubaneswar

Some miscreants even reportedly cut off power supply to the area to avoid getting caught by police.

Published: 31st October 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as panchayat elections in the state concluded over 17 months back, two groups from Padmakesharipur within Mancheswar police limits keep clashing frequently over it.

In the latest incident, 77 people from both groups were arrested after clashes broke out on Thursday night. Even as police rushed to the spot, the groups continued to hurl bottles and stones at each other. Some miscreants even reportedly cut off power supply to the area to avoid getting caught by police.

“Members of the two groups are natives of Padmakesharipur Tala Sahi and Padmakesharipur Majhi Sahi. Three cases were registered on Friday in connection with the latest violence and 77 people have been arrested from both sides. Further investigation is on,” said a police officer. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
panchayat elections Mancheswar police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp