Chef Saransh Goila launches cloud kitchen in Bhubaneswar

Published: 31st October 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Saransh Goila

Chef and restaurateur Saransh Goila

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chef and restaurateur Saransh Goila launched his popular restaurant chain ‘Goila Butter Chicken’ in the shape of a cloud kitchen in Bhubaneswar on Monday. The cloud kitchen will be operating from Chandrasekharpur.

Apart from his signature dish Butter Chicken, the cloud kitchen will serve many of his specialities like Naan Bombs, Classic Chicken Tikka, Goila Butter Paneer and Dal Makhani to name a few. Goila had reinvented the traditional butter chicken recipe infusing it with his own unique spin.

In 2018, he was invited to be a guest judge from India on Masterchef Australia where contestants had to cook his version of butter chicken.

