Home Cities Bhubaneswar

College student stabs classmate in Bhubaneswar

As per police’s initial investigation, victim Biswajit Swain of Bankual and the accused are studying Education (Hons) in a private college here.

Published: 01st September 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Murder, stabbing

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a Plus-III second-year student stabbed his classmate in Pandav Nagar within Badagada police limits on Thursday afternoon.

As per police’s initial investigation, victim Biswajit Swain of Bankual and the accused are studying Education (Hons) in a private college here. The incident took place between 1 pm and 1.30 pm after they appeared for their exams and were returning home.

The youth stabbed Swain after a heated exchange between them over some personal dispute. We have received a complaint and an investigation has been launched into the matter, said an officer of Badagada police station. Meanwhile, Swain’s condition is stated to be stable.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assault Bhubaneshwar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp