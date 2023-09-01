College student stabs classmate in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a Plus-III second-year student stabbed his classmate in Pandav Nagar within Badagada police limits on Thursday afternoon.

As per police’s initial investigation, victim Biswajit Swain of Bankual and the accused are studying Education (Hons) in a private college here. The incident took place between 1 pm and 1.30 pm after they appeared for their exams and were returning home.

The youth stabbed Swain after a heated exchange between them over some personal dispute. We have received a complaint and an investigation has been launched into the matter, said an officer of Badagada police station. Meanwhile, Swain’s condition is stated to be stable.

