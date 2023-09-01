Irregularities alleged in land record distributions

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of Bhubaneswar Basti Unnayan Parishad on Thursday alleged large-scale irregularities in the selection of beneficiaries and distribution of land record certificates (LRCs) to slum dwellers under Jaga Mission.

Raising the issue, Parishad president Ranjulata Mohapatra said at least 20 per cent of the 51,000 identified beneficiaries for LRC under the Jaga mission in Bhubaneswar are outsiders and from the non-slum areas.

“There has been no transparency in the identification and shortlisting of beneficiaries. Names of many outsiders have been included in the beneficiaries’ list, while the genuine beneficiaries of many slums have been excluded,” Mohapatra said while demanding a fresh survey and a thorough investigation into it and revision of the beneficiaries’ list accordingly.

Members of the slum development association further alleged several civic officers and corporators have hugely benefited from it, while the actual beneficiaries, running from pillar to post, with their genuine grievances have been left in the lurch. In some cases, the members alleged, BMC has asked beneficiaries shortlisted to pay a hefty amount, running to over Rs 1 to Rs 2 lakh to get the LRC.

The beneficiaries were asked to deposit the amount citing that the area they have occupied exceeds the maximum area for which LRC could be issued free of cost under Jaga Mission. The members also demanded instead of LRC, the beneficiaries must be issued the actual patta (RoR).

