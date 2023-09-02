Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Relief from heat, humidity soon as rain god smiles in Odisha

A low pressure area is likely to form around September 7 or 8 closer to Odisha coast, said Skymet.

Published: 02nd September 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Relief from heat, humidity soon as rain god smiles in Odisha

A woman walks holding an umbrella at Rasulgarh Square | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A low-pressure area likely to bring back rains in Odisha next week, is expected to provide relief from the hot and humid weather conditions in the state.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic circulation will form over the north Bay of Bengal around September 3. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is expected to form in the subsequent 48 hours. The regional met office has predicted light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity at most places in the state on September 3 and 4.

Heavy rainfall is expected to occur at one or two places over 18 districts including Cuttack on September 3. Similarly, showers are expected to occur in Cuttack and 20 other districts on September 4. “South-west monsoon is expected to revive in Odisha next week. The enhanced rainfall activity will help the agricultural sector,” said Umasankar Das, scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

There is also a possibility of the formation of another cyclonic circulation over the north Bay of Bengal after September 8, he said. Private weather forecaster Skymet said Odisha has not seen the greatest monsoon performance so far this year. The state recorded a 15 per cent deficit in rains between June 1 and September 1. However, things are looking good for the state in the coming days. A low-pressure area is likely to form around September 7 or 8 closer to the Odisha coast, said Skymet.

POWER OUTAGE IN CAPITAL
Bhubaneswar: Residents in the capital had a tough time as sudden rains in the evening for 30 minutes led to power outage in many parts of the city. Power outage for hours was reported from parts of Jharpada, Hansapal, Badagada and Paika Nagar. As a resident from Hansapal area expressed resentment over the issue, TPCODL admitted a 11 KV feeder was hand-tripped due to heavy rain and lightning for safety of people and animals in the area.  A few low-lying areas also reported water-logging. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD cyclonic circulation Odisha rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp