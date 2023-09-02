Relief from heat, humidity soon as rain god smiles in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A low-pressure area likely to bring back rains in Odisha next week, is expected to provide relief from the hot and humid weather conditions in the state.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic circulation will form over the north Bay of Bengal around September 3. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is expected to form in the subsequent 48 hours. The regional met office has predicted light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity at most places in the state on September 3 and 4.

Heavy rainfall is expected to occur at one or two places over 18 districts including Cuttack on September 3. Similarly, showers are expected to occur in Cuttack and 20 other districts on September 4. “South-west monsoon is expected to revive in Odisha next week. The enhanced rainfall activity will help the agricultural sector,” said Umasankar Das, scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

There is also a possibility of the formation of another cyclonic circulation over the north Bay of Bengal after September 8, he said. Private weather forecaster Skymet said Odisha has not seen the greatest monsoon performance so far this year. The state recorded a 15 per cent deficit in rains between June 1 and September 1. However, things are looking good for the state in the coming days. A low-pressure area is likely to form around September 7 or 8 closer to the Odisha coast, said Skymet.

POWER OUTAGE IN CAPITAL

Bhubaneswar: Residents in the capital had a tough time as sudden rains in the evening for 30 minutes led to power outage in many parts of the city. Power outage for hours was reported from parts of Jharpada, Hansapal, Badagada and Paika Nagar. As a resident from Hansapal area expressed resentment over the issue, TPCODL admitted a 11 KV feeder was hand-tripped due to heavy rain and lightning for safety of people and animals in the area. A few low-lying areas also reported water-logging.

