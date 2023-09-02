Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Seven Odisha products advertised in GI journal

Sources said the entire process may take four to five months.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Seven products, unique to Odisha, have reached the final stage of obtaining a Geographical Indication (GI) tag. Chennai-based Geographical Indication Registry - the national body for GI registrations - has recently advertised applications for Odisha Khajuri Guda, Dhenkanal Magji, Similipal Kai Chutney of Odisha, Nayagarh Kanteimundi brinjal, Kapadaganda: Dungaria Kondh Embroidery Shawl, Koraput Kalajeera Rice, and Painting of Lanjia Saura (Idital) in the GI Journal.

Subsequently, if there is no opposition to these seven products from anyone, these will be entered in the GI Registry and the registration certificate will be issued in favour of the products. All these products are categorised under food, handicraft and agriculture and the GI applications were filed between 2020 and 2021. 

Sources said the entire process may take four to five months. Earlier, the consultative group of experts of GI Registry had asked the applicants to submit a comparison analysis report establishing uniqueness of the products in comparison to products made in other parts of the state and country, if any.

