Two arrested in college admission scam

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Crime Unit of Commissionerate Police arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in an admission scam and seized Rs 5.47 lakh in cash from them.

The accused Abhinandan Barik (29) of Mayurbhanj and Rajesh Roshan Sahoo (30) of Jagatsinghpur had allegedly cheated several people on the promise of getting their wards admitted to B Tech, MBBS and other courses in reputed colleges of the state capital.

The accused ran an office in the name of DF Academy in IRC Village within Nayapalli police limits. They reportedly cheated a Jharsuguda-based businessman by not refunding his Rs 2 lakh after facilitating his daughter’s admission in MBBS course in a Deemed to be University. The Special Crime Unit suspects the duo has cheated several others. Apart from the cash, two cars were seized from them and further probe is on.

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Crime Unit of Commissionerate Police arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in an admission scam and seized Rs 5.47 lakh in cash from them. The accused Abhinandan Barik (29) of Mayurbhanj and Rajesh Roshan Sahoo (30) of Jagatsinghpur had allegedly cheated several people on the promise of getting their wards admitted to B Tech, MBBS and other courses in reputed colleges of the state capital. The accused ran an office in the name of DF Academy in IRC Village within Nayapalli police limits. They reportedly cheated a Jharsuguda-based businessman by not refunding his Rs 2 lakh after facilitating his daughter’s admission in MBBS course in a Deemed to be University. The Special Crime Unit suspects the duo has cheated several others. Apart from the cash, two cars were seized from them and further probe is on.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });