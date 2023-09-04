Odisha: Man dies by suicide, wife loses life in electrocution few hours later

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his house in Baniatangi within Khurda Sadar police limits on Sunday afternoon. Just a few hours later, his 37-year-old wife, too, succumbed after reportedly getting electrocuted in their house.

The police suspect the woman died by suicide after deliberately catching hold of an electric wire attached to a table fan. Initial investigation suggests a heated exchange broke out between the couple over a monetary dispute. The man ended his life by hanging from a ceiling fan by using a saree.

His family members rushed him to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. When they returned home, they found the deceased’s wife dead under mysterious circumstances. “It seems the man died by suicide. However, the postmortem report will reveal whether the woman’s death is accidental or suicide,” said an officer of Khurda police station.

The deceased was working in a paint company. The couple is survived by two daughters, said police sources.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

