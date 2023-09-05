Premium for excess land can be paid in 6 installments: BMC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Slum dwellers issued demand notice to pay premium for land exceeding the limit of 323 sq feet under Jaga Mission can pay it in six installments, clarified Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday.

The clarification from the civic body came after several beneficiaries, offered land rights certificates (LRC) under Jaga Mission within Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction, rushed to BMC office to express their inability to pay the premium. Some of the beneficiaries even asked the civic body to take back the extra area claiming the premium they have been charged for the land beyond the free limit of 323 sq feet exceeds Rs 1 lakh. “I work as a daily wager. From where would I arrange Rs 1.20 lakh to pay premium for the surplus land beyond the free limit of 323 sq feet?” asked a woman from a slum near Nayapalli.

As per Jaga Mission norms, eligible slum dwellers are entitled for LRC free of cost for a land area of 323 sq ft or less. In cases where the land surplus is upto 484 sq ft, premium will be charged to those in the EWS category at 5 per cent rate of the current benchmark value of the land. While those not in the EWS category will be charged premium at 10pc rate of the benchmark value. Municipal commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said the beneficiaries having surplus land will be issued LRC after paying the premium in six installments within six months.

He, however, clarified that the premium amount in some cases could be more because of the higher benchmark value of the land in such areas. Kulange said six teams have been formed to look into the grievances of the beneficiaries and take appropriate measures.He said the teams will also look into allegations of inclusion of non-slum dwellers and outsiders in certain cases. BMC has identified around 51,000 beneficiaries eligible for LRC under Jaga mission in slum areas of the city.

