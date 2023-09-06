Fresh LoPAR likely to bring monsoon alive in state

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as around 10 districts are reeling under deficit rainfall so far, a fresh low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal coupled with associated cyclonic circulation and active southwest monsoon is expected to increase rainfall activities during this week.

As per reports of the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur received deficit rainfall this monsoon.

While Nabarangpur has recorded the highest deficit of 41 per cent between June 1 and September 5, Kalahandi recorded 37 pc rainfall followed by Kendrapara at 34 pc, Ganjam at 32 pc and Jagatsinghpur at 28 pc. The rainfall deficit in the remaining six districts ranges between 26 to 22 pc.

As per the seasonal cumulative rainfall data of the IMD, Odisha recorded rainfall of 832.1 mm against the normal value of 963.1 mm between June 1 and September 5, indicating a departure of 14 pc. While the average rainfall in September is usually 231.9 mm, the state has received 50.1 mm till September 5. Meanwhile, the state recorded rainfall of around 16.7 mm in the last 24 hours during which the highest rainfall of 142.4 mm was recorded in Belaguntha block of Ganjam district.

On the other hand, Met officials said southwest monsoon has become active in the state, while a low-pressure area formed over northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts along with the associated cyclonic circulation which is expected to move westwards across south Odisha and south Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours, will most likely increase thunderstorm and rainfall activities.

As per the IMD forecast, heavy rainfall will occur in parts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj on September 6. Some of these places along with Angul and Cuttack will also experience heavy showers on September 7.

Met director HR Biswas said under the influence of the system and active monsoon, parts of Odisha will most likely witness light to moderate rainfall till September 10, while heavy rainfall may also occur in certain districts till September 9.

BHUBANESWAR: Even as around 10 districts are reeling under deficit rainfall so far, a fresh low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal coupled with associated cyclonic circulation and active southwest monsoon is expected to increase rainfall activities during this week. As per reports of the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur received deficit rainfall this monsoon. While Nabarangpur has recorded the highest deficit of 41 per cent between June 1 and September 5, Kalahandi recorded 37 pc rainfall followed by Kendrapara at 34 pc, Ganjam at 32 pc and Jagatsinghpur at 28 pc. The rainfall deficit in the remaining six districts ranges between 26 to 22 pc. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As per the seasonal cumulative rainfall data of the IMD, Odisha recorded rainfall of 832.1 mm against the normal value of 963.1 mm between June 1 and September 5, indicating a departure of 14 pc. While the average rainfall in September is usually 231.9 mm, the state has received 50.1 mm till September 5. Meanwhile, the state recorded rainfall of around 16.7 mm in the last 24 hours during which the highest rainfall of 142.4 mm was recorded in Belaguntha block of Ganjam district. On the other hand, Met officials said southwest monsoon has become active in the state, while a low-pressure area formed over northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts along with the associated cyclonic circulation which is expected to move westwards across south Odisha and south Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours, will most likely increase thunderstorm and rainfall activities. As per the IMD forecast, heavy rainfall will occur in parts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj on September 6. Some of these places along with Angul and Cuttack will also experience heavy showers on September 7. Met director HR Biswas said under the influence of the system and active monsoon, parts of Odisha will most likely witness light to moderate rainfall till September 10, while heavy rainfall may also occur in certain districts till September 9.