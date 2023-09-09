Sensitisation of care givers needed for quality service: Executive director of AIIMS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Executive director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Dr Ashutosh Biswas on Friday emphasised the crucial need for sensitising healthcare providers to ensure quality health services. Speaking at a six-day training programme on hospital administration and quality assurance in healthcare, Dr Biswas said primary care providers are believed to impact the quality of healthcare since they are best positioned to act as the core for patient-centered care.

“As more connected with the patients, these care providers are able to better understand the individual patient’s needs and their health journey. The quality can be improved by focusing on patient management, collaboration with other institutions, and analysing patient outcomes,” he said.

The programme, supported by Unicef, NHM, and the Odisha government, has been conducted in compliance with the national quality assurance standards to empower assistant managers (quality assurance) working at the district level.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Hospital administration head Dr Jawahar SK Pillai informed about the national institute’s pioneering post-doctoral fellowship in quality healthcare and patient safety that is specially designed for medical administrators who have completed their MD in hospital administration.

Mission director of NHM Odisha Dr Brunda D, director (of health services) Dr Bijay Mohapatra, director of family planning Dr Bijay Panigrahy and health specialist of Unicef-Odisha Dr Meena Som spoke.

