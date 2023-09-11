BMC’s aerial dengue combat plan grounded, again

Sudarsan Maharana By

BHUBANESWAR: Once bitten, twice shy, goes the maxim. But Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), apparently, has not learnt its lessons. Weeks after announcing to launch aerial mosquito larvicidal oil (MLO) spray drive using drones in inaccessible pockets of the city to fight a relentless dengue outbreak, the corporation has dropped the idea and decided to stick to fogging and other preventive measures.

A senior BMC official said owing to the delay in finalisation of the plan and the arrival of fogging machines along with MLO sprayers, the civic body cancelled the plan of using drones as part of its source reduction drive. After the dengue caseload in the city breached the 1,000 mark in August's second week, mayor Sulochana Das informed media persons that drones would be used to spray MLO to check the spread of the disease.

Accordingly, BMC planned to use two sets of drones initially for the purpose and increase the number to cover more areas in phases. The project monitoring unit was also asked to work in this regard to finalise the number of drones required for the purpose.

While the plan could not be finalised, BMC in the meantime received 10 vehicle-mounted fogging machines. Five machines were received prior to the Local Self Governance day and as many a day later, the officer from the sanitation wing of the corporation said. “We also received 10 MLO sprayers during this time. Accordingly, the drone plan was scrapped,” he said.

The use of drones to combat dengue or vector-borne diseases is not new for BMC which, in the past, had to eat humble pie after announcing a similar plan. Sources pointed out that the poor outcome of the move last year was one of the reasons the civic body had to do away with the idea this year too.

Last year, the civic body used two hexagon drones that were capable of carrying 10 litre of chemicals in one sortie covering a maximum area of less than half acre of land. However, it drew flak from different quarters after the initiative did not prove to be of much help in preventing dengue menace in the city.

In another development, the civic body, clarified after reports surfaced that the new fogging machines, procured for lakhs of rupees, went out of order due to technical glitches. BMC said all the machines are properly working and used in vulnerable areas.

The machines had not been in use for some time as they could not be operated properly by the staff. The issue has been addressed, BMC authorities said. They said 10 more fogging machines will arrive in a couple of weeks to deal with dengue menace in the city more effectively.

Failed Plans

The drone plan was dropped owing to delay in the finalisation of the plan Poor outcome of the

much-hyped drone exercise last year could also be one of the reasons

The civic body received 10 vehicle-mounted fogging machines

