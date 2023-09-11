IT dept to host hackathon on crime prevention in Bhubaneswar

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Information Technology (IT) department will organise a hackathon challenge in the state capital and invite start-ups and teams from academia to present solutions to prevent crimes and manage traffic issues by using artificial intelligence (AI) and different software/hardware.

Sources said the state government had recently approved a budget of more than Rs 30 lakh for the hackathon.

Commissionerate Police has prepared a list of issues and it has been sent to Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC).

Once the list is finalised, the participants of the hackathon will be asked to provide smart solutions for them. A criminal mostly flees after committing a crime and his identity and movements are established through witnesses and CCTV footage.

However, it is often time-consuming to examine extensive CCTV coverage from multiple cameras to identify or track a suspect, said a senior police officer. The software which can filter results from CCTV footage using AI/machine learning/computer vision technologies will help the police to track a criminal quickly.

“We are expecting to receive effective solutions for such issues during the hackathon,” he said.

Commissionerate Police has mentioned a total of 21 issues which it is facing regularly.

The other issues include recovering data from seized mobile phones without losing any information from the devices, locating stolen laptops, monitoring traffic congestion on a real-time basis and sending automatic alerts to traffic police or nearest police stations, lack of handheld devices to trace drugs and absence of a system to record the time spent by a complainant and the number of visits by him/her to a police station.

BHUBANESWAR: The Information Technology (IT) department will organise a hackathon challenge in the state capital and invite start-ups and teams from academia to present solutions to prevent crimes and manage traffic issues by using artificial intelligence (AI) and different software/hardware. Sources said the state government had recently approved a budget of more than Rs 30 lakh for the hackathon. Commissionerate Police has prepared a list of issues and it has been sent to Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Once the list is finalised, the participants of the hackathon will be asked to provide smart solutions for them. A criminal mostly flees after committing a crime and his identity and movements are established through witnesses and CCTV footage. However, it is often time-consuming to examine extensive CCTV coverage from multiple cameras to identify or track a suspect, said a senior police officer. The software which can filter results from CCTV footage using AI/machine learning/computer vision technologies will help the police to track a criminal quickly. “We are expecting to receive effective solutions for such issues during the hackathon,” he said. Commissionerate Police has mentioned a total of 21 issues which it is facing regularly. The other issues include recovering data from seized mobile phones without losing any information from the devices, locating stolen laptops, monitoring traffic congestion on a real-time basis and sending automatic alerts to traffic police or nearest police stations, lack of handheld devices to trace drugs and absence of a system to record the time spent by a complainant and the number of visits by him/her to a police station.