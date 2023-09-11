Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt performs at IPAF festival

IPAF encourages art forms and holistic traditions through performing arts across societies.

International Performing Arts Festival. (Photo | Website,www.ipaf.global/)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The International Performing Arts Festival (IPAF) was organised in Puri for the second year in a row. The festival aims to bring together artists performing traditional art forms and support dying art forms of the country.

The event was inaugurated by Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik at Puri town hall on Saturday. The major highlights of the festival were instrumental performance by Padma Bhushan and Grammy Award winner Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and tabla maestro Prodyut Mukherjee, Kathak performance by Khushboo  Panchal, folk dance by Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir, Ghoda Bazaar, Puri and Odissi and folk-dance by Odisha Sangita Parisada.  

IPAF encourages art forms and holistic traditions through performing arts across societies. ‘We firmly believe that the future of traditional arts and promotion of such arts through performing arts could be inviting and entertaining throughout the world,” organisers said. They said IPAF organises festivals in every state capital and culturally rich cities of India to promote and support performing arts and divyaang artistes of the society.

