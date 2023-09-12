Trial run of Odisha’s 2nd Vande Bharat

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the launch of the second Vande Bharat Express in the state between Puri and Rourkela, the trial run of the indigenously designed semi-high speed train was carried out by the Railways on Puri-Talcher stretch on Monday.

The train which left Puri station at 9:30 am reached Talcher Road at around 12.45 pm. In the return direction, the train departed from Talcher at around 1.05 p.m. and reached Puri before 5.30 pm, ECoR officials said. The train during its trial run halted at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Khurda Road and Dhenkanal.

Officials said after the trial run, regular operation of the Vande Bharat Express between Rourkela and Puri will start soon. The service on the route is expected to start by the end of this month.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the second Vande Bharat train in the state last month. He had said the train would halt at Angul, Talcher, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and other places. Odisha’s first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 18. The train runs on the Puri-Howrah route.

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the launch of the second Vande Bharat Express in the state between Puri and Rourkela, the trial run of the indigenously designed semi-high speed train was carried out by the Railways on Puri-Talcher stretch on Monday. The train which left Puri station at 9:30 am reached Talcher Road at around 12.45 pm. In the return direction, the train departed from Talcher at around 1.05 p.m. and reached Puri before 5.30 pm, ECoR officials said. The train during its trial run halted at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Khurda Road and Dhenkanal. Officials said after the trial run, regular operation of the Vande Bharat Express between Rourkela and Puri will start soon. The service on the route is expected to start by the end of this month. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the second Vande Bharat train in the state last month. He had said the train would halt at Angul, Talcher, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and other places. Odisha’s first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 18. The train runs on the Puri-Howrah route.