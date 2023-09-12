Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Trial run of Odisha’s 2nd Vande Bharat

Officials said after the trial run, regular operation of the Vande Bharat Express between Rourkela and Puri will start soon.

Published: 12th September 2023 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2023 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

The eight-car Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat is expected to cover a distance of 650 kilometres in eight hours | file picture

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Ahead of the launch of the second Vande Bharat Express in the state between Puri and Rourkela, the trial run of the indigenously designed semi-high speed train was carried out by the Railways on Puri-Talcher stretch on Monday.

The train which left Puri station at 9:30 am reached Talcher Road at around 12.45 pm. In the return direction, the train departed from Talcher at around 1.05 p.m. and reached Puri before 5.30 pm, ECoR officials said.  The train during its trial run halted at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Khurda Road and Dhenkanal.

Officials said after the trial run, regular operation of the Vande Bharat Express between Rourkela and Puri will start soon. The service on the route is expected to start by the end of this month. 

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the second Vande Bharat train in the state last month. He had said the train would halt at Angul, Talcher, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and other places.  Odisha’s first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 18. The train runs on the Puri-Howrah route. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vande Bharat Express Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp