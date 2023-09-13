Students can change HEIs in 2nd phase admission

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Students who have already been admitted to colleges and universities for under-graduation (UG) and post-graduation (PG) courses during the first phase of e-admissions, will now get a chance to change their higher education institutions (HEIs).

The Department of Higher Education on Monday revised the guidelines for second phase UG and PG admissions to provide an opportunity to students who are willing to change their institutions after the first phase admissions that concluded recently.

At present, the common application forms (CAFs) for second-phase admission are available for submission till September 16. Under the new rules, if any student has been admitted to any HEI in phase I and has been selected for phase II, he/she has to obtain a college leaving certificate (CLC) from the first college/university and submit it along with admission intimation letter and other documents at the selected institute for admission.

While the students do not have to pay the CAF fees afresh, they will have to pay the admission fees again. Officials said the admission fees that they had paid during the phase-I admission will be refunded to them within due course of time.

Since this will be the last round of admission for such students, they will be allowed time for error correction in their application forms. Officials said the error corrections will be authenticated by the admission in-charge during the admission process.

