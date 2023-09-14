Court-bound cops abused, manhandled in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In an instance of brazen disregard of the law, three anti-socials were arrested for allegedly hurling abuses at police personnel and even grabbing some of them by their collar when the latter was producing six of their associates at a court in Jatni in connection with a dacoity case.

The six accused were arrested by Info Valley police for deliberately hitting their car with the vehicle of a citizen identified as Pradipta Kumar Bhujabala on Monday near Talakheta. They attacked him with an iron rod and a sharp weapon before robbing his gold ornaments like two rings and a bracelet along with Rs 15,000 cash.

On receiving the complaint, the police arrested the six accused near Gohira Chhak and seized the stolen articles along with the four-wheeler used in the crime. Info Valley police took the six accused to a court in Jatni on Tuesday where they were stopped by their three associates - Rakesh Dalei, Sanjeev Baghasingh and Satyaban Baghasingh.

The trio threatened the cops with dire consequences and even manhandled the police team. A constable posted in Info Valley then lodged a complaint in this regard at the Jatni police station. The police said Dalei has criminal antecedents and at least 16 cases were earlier registered against him.

Jatni police said efforts are being made to book Dalei under section 110 of CrPC. A case has been registered against the trio under sections 294, 323, 353, 506 and 34 of IPC. Meanwhile, another associate of the trio is on the run.

