Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha Congress to announce early tickets for candidates

Meanwhile, several exercises to improve the party’s organisational base seems to have yielded no result.

Published: 15th September 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid reports of several party leaders looking for better avenues in upcoming elections, the state Congress has decided to take several measures including early announcement of tickets to address the situation.

Congress has been forced to take such decision, the first in the state, as party’s performance has not improved despite several attempts. The reason for the party’s dismal performance can be attributed to the fact that some senior leaders are trying to promote the entry of their second generation to the ruling BJD. This has raised questions over the party’s stated objective to win 90 seats and form the next government in the state.

Sources said some of the leaders are in touch with the ruling party for a ticket as contesting on a Congress ticket does not promise any positive prospect. The issue had been neglected by the state leadership so far. But the manner in which the case of Manmath Routray, son of senior legislator Suresh Kumar Routray unfolded, has led the party leadership to act.

The fact is Routray junior is not a solitary one in the party. Though it has not become public, there are many such leaders who are trying to get into BJD themselves or promoting the entry of their sons or daughters into the regional outfit. Sources said such instances have been noticed in southern and western Odisha districts where the Congress has some organisational base and these leaders have bargaining power.

Meanwhile, several exercises to improve the party’s organisational base seems to have yielded no result. The party’s attempt to launch a joint campaign with Left outfits seems to be stuck because of lack of unanimity over issues. Instead of a joint campaign, Congress has now decided to take up organisational activities on its own.

President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Patnaik seemed optimistic about the future of the Congress in Odisha despite the reverses. Patnaik said the party will launch ‘Ghare Ghare Congress’ campaign from September 25 across the state. This will not only spread the organisational reach of the party further but also ensure it will come to power in the next elections, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress election Manmath Routray

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp