Odisha Congress to announce early tickets for candidates

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid reports of several party leaders looking for better avenues in upcoming elections, the state Congress has decided to take several measures including early announcement of tickets to address the situation.

Congress has been forced to take such decision, the first in the state, as party’s performance has not improved despite several attempts. The reason for the party’s dismal performance can be attributed to the fact that some senior leaders are trying to promote the entry of their second generation to the ruling BJD. This has raised questions over the party’s stated objective to win 90 seats and form the next government in the state.

Sources said some of the leaders are in touch with the ruling party for a ticket as contesting on a Congress ticket does not promise any positive prospect. The issue had been neglected by the state leadership so far. But the manner in which the case of Manmath Routray, son of senior legislator Suresh Kumar Routray unfolded, has led the party leadership to act.

The fact is Routray junior is not a solitary one in the party. Though it has not become public, there are many such leaders who are trying to get into BJD themselves or promoting the entry of their sons or daughters into the regional outfit. Sources said such instances have been noticed in southern and western Odisha districts where the Congress has some organisational base and these leaders have bargaining power.

Meanwhile, several exercises to improve the party’s organisational base seems to have yielded no result. The party’s attempt to launch a joint campaign with Left outfits seems to be stuck because of lack of unanimity over issues. Instead of a joint campaign, Congress has now decided to take up organisational activities on its own.

President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Patnaik seemed optimistic about the future of the Congress in Odisha despite the reverses. Patnaik said the party will launch ‘Ghare Ghare Congress’ campaign from September 25 across the state. This will not only spread the organisational reach of the party further but also ensure it will come to power in the next elections, he added.

