Odisha: Eggs hurled at minister’s residence over students’ union poll cancellation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Irked over the Higher Education department’s indication of not holding students union elections in the state this year as well, members of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday hurled eggs at the residence of Higher Education Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak here.

The members burnt a copy of the common academic calendar released by the department on Wednesday and warned of hitting the streets in protest if the latter did not change its decision to not hold students’ union elections.

The elections have not been held since 2018 on various grounds including violence on campuses. In the absence of elected students’ council/union, institutions have two nominated representatives for each batch who lend a supportive hand to the extra-curricular activities of the departments round the year, as an ad hoc arrangement. They are acting as the bridge between students and the university or college administration.

“The BJD is worried of losing out in the college elections if it is held, which is why it is undemocratically stopped year after year over one reason or the other. This year, there is no reason why the process should be stopped,” said president of state NSUI, Yasir Nawaz.

Similarly, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members, staged demonstration outside Utkal University and burnt the effigy of the Higher Education Minister on the day. They also demanded holding of elections to elect students’ council/union immediately for the cause of students’ welfare and campus development.

“If the dates are not announced immediately, we will gherao Naveen Nivas and ask Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Higher Education Minister on what grounds the elections have been cancelled this year,” said ABVP head Arajeet Pattnayak.

