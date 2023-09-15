Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha: Eggs hurled at minister’s residence over students’ union poll cancellation

They also demanded holding of elections to elect students’ council/union immediately for the cause of students’ welfare and campus development.

Published: 15th September 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha minister Atanu Nayak

Odisha minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Irked over the Higher Education department’s indication of not holding students union elections in the state this year as well, members of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday hurled eggs at the residence of Higher Education Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak here.

The members burnt a copy of the common academic calendar released by the department on Wednesday and warned of hitting the streets in protest if the latter did not change its decision to not hold students’ union elections.

The elections have not been held since 2018 on various grounds including violence on campuses. In the absence of elected students’ council/union, institutions have two nominated representatives for each batch who lend a supportive hand to the extra-curricular activities of the departments round the year, as an ad hoc arrangement. They are acting as the bridge between students and the university or college administration.

“The BJD is worried of losing out in the college elections if it is held, which is why it is undemocratically stopped year after year over one reason or the other. This year, there is no reason why the process should be stopped,” said president of state NSUI, Yasir Nawaz.

Similarly, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members, staged demonstration outside Utkal University and burnt the effigy of the Higher Education Minister on the day. They also demanded holding of elections to elect students’ council/union immediately for the cause of students’ welfare and campus development.

“If the dates are not announced immediately, we will gherao Naveen Nivas and ask Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Higher Education Minister on what grounds the elections have been cancelled this year,” said ABVP head Arajeet Pattnayak.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
students union election NSUI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp