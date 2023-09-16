Divyang students in Bhubaneswar seek assistance for institution

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hearing and speech-impaired students of Satyabhama Devi Higher Secondary School in the city have sought government intervention in provision of maintenance grants for the institution. The city-based school, the only such institution for hearing and speech-impaired students, currently has 166 residential students.

Run by a social outfit, Satyabhama Devi Welfare Trust, the school is recognised by the Social Security & Empowerment of Persons With Disabilities (SSEPD) department. It not only gets subsidised rice but also maintenance grants by the SSEPD department through the district social security officer (DSSO), Khurda.

As per the department, maintenance grant of Rs 2,340 is provided per residential student in a special school and the amount is Rs 490 per non-residential student every month. Sources said after the department suspended management of the school a few months back on charges of funds misappropriation and other irregularities as far as students welfare is concerned, the DSSO, Khurda stopped provision of maintenance grants to the school.

Maintenance grants to the school have been stopped since April this year.Despite the matter reaching Orissa High Court this month and the court directing the DSSO and Khurda collector to release the grants, nothing has been done so far by the latter.

