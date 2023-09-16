Odisha man swindles over Rs 43L from Ukraine returnee students, held by police

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A former director of an education consultancy firm has been arrested for duping around 65 medicos, who had returned from war-torn Ukraine, of Rs 43 lakh on the pretext of helping them obtain transcript certificates (TCs) from Ukrainian universities to continue their studies in India.

The accused Swadhin Mohapatra of Bhutia village at Bhandaripokhari in Bhadrak was staying at Gatikrushna Green housing society in Ranga Bazaar area here. He had been working as a director of Bhubaneswar-based Global Focus Education Pvt Limited from April 2019 to February this year. He had allegedly collected the money from the students between November and December last year with promise to obtain the TCs from Ukranian universities.

Police said, Mohapatra collected around Rs 43.72 lakh from the students through the bank account of his mother without the knowledge of the company. However, after getting the money, he reportedly transferred it to his accounts and started avoiding the students and their parents.

Police said an investigation was launched into the matter after a complaint was received from Mirza

Abdul Zaheer Baig, MD of Global Focus Education Pvt Limited, on September 8. During investigation, it was found that around 65 students who had returned from Ukrainian universities due to the war leaving their medical education halfway had complained to Baig that Mohapatra collected lakhs of rupees from them in November and December last year.

Mohapatra allegedly quit his job in February without settling the accounts of the company and the students. “He (Mohapatra) was found to have misappropriated a total of Rs 43,72,015 collected from the students. Evidence of collection of around Rs 40 lakh by him is also available with the police,” said a senior officer.

The accused has been booked under sections 420, 294 and 506 of the IPC and will be forwarded to a court soon. The officer said medical students, especially those unwilling to return to Ukraine and planning to continue their studies here had paid the money to Mohapatra to get their TCs.

“As of now we have been able to establish involvement of only Mohapatra in the case. Process has been started to freeze his bank accounts. We will find out if any other person was involved in the matter during the course of investigation,” the officer said.

