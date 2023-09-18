Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BDA begins plantation drive at Sikharchandi hill in Bhubaneswar

BDA officials said as part of the project, 10,000 saplings of indigenous varieties along with 8,000 flowering shrubs will be planted on the hill and it surrounding areas.

The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Sunday launched a mass plantation drive on the hill to revive its green cover under the recently launched ‘Sabuja Pahada’ (green hillocks) drive.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Sunday launched a mass plantation drive on the hill to revive its green cover under the recently launched ‘Sabuja Pahada’ (green hillocks) drive. A total of 3,400 saplings of 27 different forest species including neem, karanja, banyan, peepal, arjuna, mahogany, red sander and yellow trumpet were planted. Besides, flower and fruit species were also planted.

While ongoing construction of a water storage facility at Sikharchandi hill has been suspended following an NGT order, BDA officials said the agency now plans to develop the hilltop and its peripheral areas as a biodiversity park with amenities for visitors and massive plantation  to retain its green cover.

BDA officials said as part of the project, 10,000 saplings of indigenous varieties along with 8,000 flowering shrubs will be planted on the hill and it surrounding areas. Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) has been entrusted with the task of taking up the plantation work for which Rs 3.52 crore will be spent.

BDA VC Balwant Singh, OFDC MD Suresh Pant, Bhubaneswar RCCF Sanjeet Kumar and other delegates took part in the plantation drive. Meanwhile, in a bid to improve the state capital’s position in cleanliness ranking, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday launched the ‘Keep Bhubaneswar Garbage Free’ initiative in the city. 

