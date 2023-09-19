Home Cities Bhubaneswar

4 killed, one critical after car rams into truck in Tigiria

The impact of the accident was so severe that one of the passengers was thrown out of the car by shattering the front glass while the others remained trapped inside the badly mangled vehicle.

Published: 19th September 2023 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2023 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

The mangled car after the accident | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Four persons were killed and another grievously injured after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck at Nuasadak square on state highway-65 within Tigiria police limits here on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Subash Behera (36), Chandan Khatua (28) and Ananda Charan Behera (39) of Bindhanima and Silu Prusty (27) of Nuapatana. The injured Deepak Sahu (35) of Surendrapatana was taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment. His condition is stated to be critical. Sources said the victims were on way home from Athagarh when at around 3 pm, their vehicle rammed into the truck which was coming from Tigiria side.

The impact of the accident was so severe that one of the passengers was thrown out of the car by shattering the front glass while the others remained trapped inside the badly mangled vehicle.

Though local people tried to rescue them, they couldn’t succeed. Later, fire services personnel rushed to the spot and rescued them by using gas cutters. Three of them had already died on the spot and the other succumbed at Athagarh subdivisional hospital. After the incident, the driver of the truck fled the spot. Police have seized both the vehicles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tigiria accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp