4 killed, one critical after car rams into truck in Tigiria

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Four persons were killed and another grievously injured after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck at Nuasadak square on state highway-65 within Tigiria police limits here on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Subash Behera (36), Chandan Khatua (28) and Ananda Charan Behera (39) of Bindhanima and Silu Prusty (27) of Nuapatana. The injured Deepak Sahu (35) of Surendrapatana was taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment. His condition is stated to be critical. Sources said the victims were on way home from Athagarh when at around 3 pm, their vehicle rammed into the truck which was coming from Tigiria side.

The impact of the accident was so severe that one of the passengers was thrown out of the car by shattering the front glass while the others remained trapped inside the badly mangled vehicle.

Though local people tried to rescue them, they couldn’t succeed. Later, fire services personnel rushed to the spot and rescued them by using gas cutters. Three of them had already died on the spot and the other succumbed at Athagarh subdivisional hospital. After the incident, the driver of the truck fled the spot. Police have seized both the vehicles.

CUTTACK: Four persons were killed and another grievously injured after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck at Nuasadak square on state highway-65 within Tigiria police limits here on Monday. The deceased were identified as Subash Behera (36), Chandan Khatua (28) and Ananda Charan Behera (39) of Bindhanima and Silu Prusty (27) of Nuapatana. The injured Deepak Sahu (35) of Surendrapatana was taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment. His condition is stated to be critical. Sources said the victims were on way home from Athagarh when at around 3 pm, their vehicle rammed into the truck which was coming from Tigiria side. The impact of the accident was so severe that one of the passengers was thrown out of the car by shattering the front glass while the others remained trapped inside the badly mangled vehicle.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Though local people tried to rescue them, they couldn’t succeed. Later, fire services personnel rushed to the spot and rescued them by using gas cutters. Three of them had already died on the spot and the other succumbed at Athagarh subdivisional hospital. After the incident, the driver of the truck fled the spot. Police have seized both the vehicles.