ABVP files PIL in Orissa HC for conducting student union elections

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A PIL filed in the Orissa High Court on Monday sought direction from the state government to issue necessary notification for conducting student union elections in the state universities and government as well as non-government aided colleges for the academic session 2023-24 with immediate effect. The petition was filed by Akhil Bharatiya Bidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) secretary Arijeet Pattanaik and national executive member Chandi Prasad Suar. Senior advocate Pitambar Acharya is representing the petitioners. The chief secretary, commissioner-cum-secretary, Higher Education department and director of Higher Education department have been named as parties in the petition.

The petition contends that cancellation of student union election in different universities and educational institutions of the state since 2019 has resulted in infringement of their fundamental rights. As per the PIL, the state government had in a notification on August 22, 2019 directed the vice chancellors of all state universities, principals of all government degree colleges as well as aided non-government colleges to cancel student election for the year 2019.

The notification had further stated that the decision not to conduct student union elections is in the larger interest of the student community. However, the petition contends that not conducting the student union elections for indefinite period is highly arbitrary and ‘lacks reason’.

“The inaction on part of the state authorities in conducting the student union election and their endeavour in cancelling it indefinitely also runs contrary to the Supreme Court of India endorsed recommendation of the JM Lyngdoh Commission” the petition alleged adding, the apex court had in clear term held that universities and colleges across the country must ordinarily conduct elections for the appointment of students to student representative bodies.

