Gita Mehta cremated in New Delhi

Published: 19th September 2023 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2023 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Writer and filmmaker Gita Mehta

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Mortal remains of eminent writer and filmmaker Gita Mehta were consigned to flames at Lodhi Road crematorium in New Delhi on Monday. Her son Aditya Singh Mehta lit the funeral pyre in the presence of her brothers, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Prem Patnaik and other relatives. Senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje was also present.

Many other noted personalities paid their last respects to her. Several BJD MPs were present during the occasion. BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda also visited and met the chief minister and his elder brother. Mehta had passed away at her New Delhi residence on Saturday. She was 80.

