No unanimity on candidate for post of Odisha Assembly speaker

A senior leader said that a decision on the party’s candidate will be taken after the return of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik from New Delhi.

Published: 19th September 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2023 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Odisha Assembly used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as four days are left for election for speaker of the Odisha Assembly, there is no unanimity in the ruling BJD over the candidate for the post. Election will be held on September 22, the day on which the monsoon session of the Assembly begins. In the original schedule, the date of filing of nomination papers was fixed on September 18. However, the date has been deferred.

Sources said no further date has been fixed in this regard. Sources said the post of speaker will go to a leader from western Odisha districts. Besides, the BJD has decided to nominate a woman to the post. The name of former minister Snehangini Chhuria has been doing the rounds in this regard. Names of several senior BJD MLAs are also under consideration.

A senior leader said that a decision on the party’s candidate will be taken after the return of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik from New Delhi. The Speaker’s election was shifted to September 22 following protest from Opposition BJP and Congress as it coincided with Nuakhai festival.

