Odisha: Miscreants thrash, loot elderly woman in Nayagarh Old Town

BHUBANESWAR: 74-year-old woman was allegedly thrashed and robbed by two persons at her house in Nayagarh Old Town area here on Sunday evening. A few days back, one of the miscreants had visited victim Urmila Deo’s house on the pretext of looking for rented accommodation. Though he left after a while, he returned again at around 5:30 pm. He requested Urmila to keep his helmet with her citing that he had to look for rented accommodation in the nearby area. The miscreant returned an hour later and while taking back the helmet asked for some water.

When Urmila went inside, he reportedly followed her and grabbed her hands. The miscreant then called his associate inside after which the duo tied Urmila’s hands, eyes and mouth using her clothes.

Speaking on the incident Urmila’s son Soubhagya Deo said, “The two anti-socials hit my mother’s face and even snatched the gold earrings she was wearing. She has sustained serious injuries on her face and ears.” When Urmila pretended to have fainted, the miscreants mistook her of being dead and fled the spot by locking the door latch from outside.

They, however, took away cash and gold ornaments amounting to over Rs 2 lakh from the house. Later, she filed a complaint with Nayagarh Town police in this connection. Nayagarh SP Rahul Jain said a case has been registered and investigation launched into the matter.

“CCTV footage is being examined and some vital clues collected. We are hopeful of nabbing the accused soon, ” he added. Interestingly, Deo’s house is just a few metres away from the Vigilance office.

