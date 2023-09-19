Orissa HC sets Oct 15 deadline for Natamandap repair

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to finalise by October 15 its decision on the method to be adopted for structural repair and strengthening interventions on the cracked stone beam inside the Natamandap (dancing hall) of Shri Jagannath Temple at Puri. The division bench of Chief Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Rath set the deadline after ASI counsel Chandrakanta Pradhan submitted before it that a final decision had not been taken as the detailed structural designs of the two possible options had not been received from IIT Madras.

The technical expert core conservation committee, constituted for the purpose, had suggested two possible options for structural repair and strengthening interventions on the cracked stone beam. First - strengthening with bonded steel plates and second - introduction of additional stainless-steel beams to support the crack beam. The expert committee had decided to take a final decision after it receives the detailed structural design of these two options from IIT Madras, Pradha said.

“We expect to receive the designs soon”, he added. The ASI counsel made the oral submissions in reply to the report submitted by amicus curiae NK Mohanty.

The court was hearing the PIL on repair and renovation of the 12th century shrine which Abhisek Das, a resident of Cuttack had filed in 2016. The ASI had started work on Natamandap after completion of repair and renovation work inside Jagamohan and Jay Bijay Dwar. In his report, the amicus curiae had stated there is need for urgent repair work on the cracked beam inside the Natamandap.

