Filmmakers share mantra with XIM varsity students in Bhubaneswar

Monalisa Mukherji, a seasoned producer, shared her valuable insights into the art of film production.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Effective communication skills, patience and a clear vision are the keys to becoming a successful director, opined noted filmmaker Bauddhayan Mukherji. Addressing Xemplify 2023, a media conclave on the theme ‘Navigating Narratives: The Art of Screenplay Writing and Direction’ organised by the School of Communications, XIM University here on Thursday, Mukherji said meticulous attention to detail is paramount for filmmakers.

He urged aspiring directors to know and respect the frame and harness the potential to manipulate audiences’ minds. “Play with the minds,” he said while underlining the multi-directional nature of film-making. He emphasised that a successful director possesses key qualities, including effective communication skills, patience, a clear vision, and the ability to captain the ship.

Monalisa Mukherji, a seasoned producer, shared her valuable insights into the art of film production. She highlighted the concept of ‘Jugaad’ in filmmaking, emphasising the need for financial ingenuity. Film director Devanshu Singh spoke on the intricacies of screenwriting and screenplay development. “Being a good writer is 3 per cent talent and 97 per cent not being distracted by the internet,” Singh humorously noted, highlighting the discipline and focus required in the writing process. 

“A compelling plot must have a definite end, a promising beginning, and a dramatic middle that keeps audiences engaged,” he said. Budgeting, financing and pitching strategies as well as private investments, OTT platforms, studios and partnerships with post-studios and established actors were discussed. Registrar V Arokiyadass and other dignitaries were present.

