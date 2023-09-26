26 miners yet to pay fine of over Rs 2,900 crore to Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Monday informed the Assembly that over `2,965 crore is yet to be paid by 26 mining lease holders towards penalty for raising excess iron and manganese ores in violation of lease agreement and approved mining limit.

Of the 26 leaseholders, 18 defaulters have not paid a single penny even after five years and nine months of the deadline set by the Supreme Court. The state government had served demand notice to the mines owners for payment of compensation amounting to Rs 3,275.57 crore towards excess mining pursuant to the August 2, 2017 order of the Supreme Court as per the recommendation of Justice MB Shah commission investigating illegal mining in the state and on the basis of a report of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) appointed by the apex court.

BPME Ltd is the major defaulter with an outstanding of Rs 812.51 crore followed by Mideast Integrated Steel Ltd at Rs 657.52 crore, BK Mohanty at Rs 384.74 crore, GSI Ltd at Rs 267.12 crore, S Pradhan at Rs 123 crore and BC Dev at Rs 116.84 crore.

Responding to a query from Santosh Singh Saluja of Congress, Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik said the apex court had directed 133 mining lease holders for payment of penalty of Rs 18,526.47 crore to the state government by December 31, 2017 as compensation towards excess production of minerals in violation of statutory norms. In compliance to the court order, 107 lease holders deposited Rs 15,561.19 crore by the stipulated time.

He said certificate cases were filed against the defaulting mines owners under Odisha Public Demands Recovery Act, 1962. The Steel and Mines department had written to collectors of concerned districts on September 14 afresh requesting them to take necessary action as per the law to recover the penalty.

Defaulters galore

BPME tops the list with outstanding of Rs 812.51 crore

Mideast Integrated Steel Ltd is required to pay Rs 657.52 crore

Supreme Court had directed 133 miners to pay over Rs 18,000 crore

