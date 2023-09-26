Capital becomes agitation zone as Odisha govt tries to soothe nerves

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Numerous agitations by teachers, sarpanchs and others including Ayush students here have put the state government in a fix. Despite holding talks with the primary teachers’ federation and assuring to look into their demands of job regularisation, pay hike and pension provision, the government is yet to convince all of them as one of the associations, has decided to continue its stir and launch a state-level mass protest at Mahatma Gandhi Marg on Tuesday.

The agitation by the teachers has paralysed education and mid-day-meal programme in several elementary schools. To make matters worse, the state government is now tasked with the responsibility of convincing 662 category teachers who are on strike in the city from Monday. The agitation has hampered education in more than 700 higher secondary schools and degree colleges.

Meanwhile, Ayush medicos have also hit the street and held protest in the capital city alleging the government is yet to fulfil their demand of conducting fresh appointments. Members of All Odisha Ayush Students Association alleged no new appointment of Ayurveda and homeopathy doctors has been made for the last 21 years. They demanded 1,000 new posts and appointments for the students in the coming days. Besides, thousands of Asha workers too launched an agitation seeking monthly remuneration of `26,000 given the kind of job they are performing.

Thousands of Anganwadi workers had recently gathered at the protest site of Mahatma Gandhi Marg seeking fulfilment of their 10-point charter of demands that included a pay hike to at least `18,000 per month and pension. They have warned the government they will boycott elections if their demands are not met. Similarly, the agitating sarpanchs and panchayat samiti members are also continuing their stir at the protest venue seeking fulfilment of their demands.

