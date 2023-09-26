Odisha Pani Panchayat Act amended in Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Assembly on Monday passed a Bill amending the Odisha Pani Panchayat Act, 2002 to define mega lift as an irrigation system enabling project authorities to form pani panchayats and higher farmers’ organisations.

Explaining the need for further amendment of the principal Act, Water Resources Minister Tukuni Sahu said there is still some need for modification in the Pani Panchayat Act mainly with regard to membership, availability of women representation, selection process from chak level to project committee, adoption of lottery in various stages and tenures of different farmers organisations and office bearers for which amendment of the existing Act is being felt necessary. After restructuring of Odisha Engineering Service cadre in the department of Water Resources, the functionaries at appropriate levels are to be assigned responsibilities under the Act.

A committee was constituted on July 9, 2021 to discuss and suggest the amendment to be made in the Act. The amendments were proposed as per the recommendations of the committee and approval of the Law department. She said the amendments will ensure formation of pani panchayats and higher farmers’ bodies in mega lift irrigation projects.

