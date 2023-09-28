Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Capital Hospital attendant suspended for ‘communication gap’

The victim Pranakrushna Biswal had filed a complaint with the Capital Hospital director and Capital police station on Wednesday accusing the hospital staff of baby swapping.

Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar

Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Capital Hospital authorities on Wednesday refuted allegations of child swapping levelled by a man from the Rajkanika area of Kendrapara even as a female attendant of the health facility was suspended for allegedly giving false information to the family while handing over the newborn.

Capital Hospital director Laxmidhar Sahu said as per the findings of the committee set up for investigation of the matter, two deliveries took place within a gap of 20 minutes. Though tagging and procedures were carried out properly, the attendant communicated it wrongly to the other family members while handing over the baby to them.

“The finding suggests it was a communication gap. The female attendant has been suspended for the lapses and an impartial probe is being conducted,” the director informed. Hospital authorities said police have been briefed and handed over the findings, while the family has also been informed the same.

However, considering it to be a legal procedure, the authorities said, police would take necessary steps including a DNA test as demanded by the family. The victim Pranakrushna Biswal had filed a complaint with the Capital Hospital director and Capital police station on Wednesday accusing the hospital staff of baby swapping.

Biswal had alleged the hospital staff who had informed him and his family about the delivery of a baby boy, handed over a girl child to them after one-and-a-half hours of the delivery of her spouse. He said he has already apprised the hospital authorities and police to facilitate a DNA test of the newborn to ascertain the truth and will be waiting for the same.

