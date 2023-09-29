10 days on, no breakthrough in Nayagarh robbery case

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 10 days after a 74-year-old woman was brutally thrashed and robbed in the heart of Nayagarh town, around 87 km from the state capital, police are yet to make any breakthrough in the case. The victim, Urmila Deo was punched on her face and eyes by at least two miscreants in her house, close to the Vigilance office, before they pulled the gold earrings she was wearing and stole other valuables from the spot. The incident occurred on September 17 and Deo received stitches on her right ear and still has blood clots in her eyes.

One of the miscreants had earlier met the victim to find a rented accommodation for himself. After a few days, he again went to her house and kept his helmet there on the pretext of searching a house in the area.

Minutes later, the anti-social went to the victim’s house again and requested for water. When she went inside to bring water for him, he along with one of his associates overpowered and tied her hands and mouth using her clothes.

The incident, which took place during the busy evening hours, shows the scant disregard of the anti-socials for law enforcement. Though Nayagarh police boasts of having installed CCTV cameras at vital points in the town so far they have not managed to nab the accused. Meanwhile, police said they have received some clues and efforts are on to nab those involved in the crime.

