Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Albopictus behind spike in dengue cases in Odisha

A senior health official said, not only Bhubaneswar, remarkable growth in the population of aedes albopictus has been found from different parts of the state.

Published: 30th September 2023 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Dengue

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Significant rise in aedes albopictus mosquito population possibly due to climate change is the major cause behind spike in dengue cases in Odisha this season, state new entomology studies conducted separately by the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) and the state government.

Earlier, dengue transmission in the state was mostly due to aedes aegypti. As per the preliminary findings of the study by RMRC, more than 70 per cent of the mosquito pool collected from 14 worst-hit areas of Bhubaneswar to study the active transmission of dengue were found to be aedes albopictus. 

RMRC director Dr Sanghamitra Pati said, “Every year such entomological surveillance is conducted. For the first time, we have found the presence of albopictus variety in large numbers. Earlier, only one per cent of aedes mosquitoes were albopictus.” 

Among the two varieties, aegypti rests indoors, inside a human dwelling or surrounding of the house, during the period between the end of blood-feeding and the onset of searching for an egg-laying site as opposed to albopictus which spends the period somewhere outside the human dwelling. 

Both aegypti and albopictus bite during dusk and dawn. People may have been using nets or mosquito repellents inside their house, but the rise in dengue cases could be due to mosquito bites outdoors given the presence of albopictus in large numbers this time, the scientists said.   

The entomological investigations conducted by the entomologists of the Health and Family Welfare department of the state government also corroborated the claims. A senior health official said, not only Bhubaneswar, remarkable growth in the population of aedes albopictus has been found from different parts of the state. But there has been alarming growth in the state capital which is why the number of cases in the city is more this year as compared to previous years, he said.   

Odisha has recorded 7,795 dengue cases so far this year, the highest in last five years. Khurda tops the list with 3,412 cases (over 3,100  from Bhubaneswar), followed by 908 from Puri, 678 from Balasore and 671 from Cuttack. 

The changing climate coupled with other factors like rapid urbanisation leading to increased urban wastes like plastic and hard board products, metal, ceramics and rubber wastes have provided a proper breeding ground for the disease-causing mosquitoes, found the studies. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dengue Mosquito

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp