Major fire at building in Cuttack city

The second and third floors of the building are residences and no one was injured in the mishap.

Published: 30th September 2023 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A major fire broke out at a building in Cuttack’s Choudhury Bazar area on Friday morning. Seven fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. Initial investigation suggests the fire reportedly broke out on the ground floor of the building which has three more floors. The building is owned by one Kishore Mishra and a businessman Rupesh Agarwal has a garments shop on the ground and first floor of the building. 

Fire personnel said road accessibility was not an issue but owing to the magnitude of the blaze there was an apprehension of it spreading to the adjacent building which houses a branch of Punjab National Bank. The fire spread rapidly as the shop had silk and synthetic sarees packed in polythene bags. This apart, the store had decorative ceiling and interior made of ply. 

The second and third floors of the building are residences and no one was injured in the mishap. However, goods worth lakhs were likely destroyed and the fire completely doused in around three hours. A fire officer said further probe will be conducted on Saturday to ascertain the cause of the mishap and the loss sustained by the businessman.

