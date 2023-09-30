Monsoon’s last low pressure to trigger heavy rains in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: This monsoon season’s last low-pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal on Friday and is expected to trigger widespread rainfall in Odisha, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The national weather forecaster said under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Myanmar and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area has formed over north-east and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal.

“It is likely to become a well-marked low-pressure area and move north-westwards towards north Odisha and adjoining West Bengal coasts in the next 48 hours. The probability of the system’s further intensification is less,” said director at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas.

Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower is expected to occur at most places in the state between Sunday and Tuesday. The regional Met office has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of the state for the next four days.

The Met office has cautioned about waterlogging in low-lying areas, inundation of agriculture fields and possible damage to kutcha roads/houses. Under the influence of the system, squally weather with gusty surface winds reaching 35 km/h to 45 km/h will likely prevail over north adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha coasts between September 30 and October 1. The Met office has advised fishermen to not venture into north adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha coasts during the period.

Odisha has received normal rains (- 3 per cent) between June and September 29. However, three districts - Kendrapara, Nabarangpur and Puri have recorded 26 per cent, 23 per cent and 20 per cent deficit rains respectively during the period.

“The fresh system will likely trigger widespread rains. However, it might not reduce the deficiency in the three districts as climatologically the four-month-long monsoon season ends on September 30,” said Biswas.

Farewell monsoon

Light to moderate rain/thundershower likely between Sunday and Tuesday

State has received normal rains between June and September 29

Kendrapara, Nabarangpur and Puri have recorded deficit rainfall

