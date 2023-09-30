Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha: BJP to protest its MLAs’ suspension

BJP MP from Kalahandi Basant Panda said suspension of the two MLAs, Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi and Mukesh Mahaling is a rare incident in the history of the Assembly.

Odisha Assembly house. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Jayanarayan Mishra on Friday said BJP will protest suspension of two of its MLAs from the House where rules and procedures are not being followed. 

Stating there is no rule to prevent the leader of the Opposition from speaking in the House, Mishra said the proceedings of the Assembly should be conducted impartially which is not being done at present.

“Under which rule it is stated that the leader of the Opposition will not be allowed to speak,” he asked.

BJP MP from Kalahandi Basant Panda said suspension of the two MLAs, Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi and Mukesh Mahaling is a rare incident in the history of the Assembly. Besides, disrespect is also being shown to the leader of the Opposition in the House, he added.

But the Congress criticised both the Centre and state government over the incident. Leader of Congress Legislature Party Narasingha Mishra said in the Parliament, its members were suspended. In the Assembly too, the BJP members were suspended for throwing dal to the speaker’s podium. “What will the BJP say now,” he added.

