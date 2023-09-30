Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha government asks districts to ensure smooth MDM 

The association’s representatives have already held discussions with School and Mass Education Minister who has assured their grievances will be looked into within a week. 

Published: 30th September 2023 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha government

Odisha government (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With mid-day-meal (MDM) workers on strike for the last three days, state government has asked district authorities and school committees to make alternative arrangements to ensure the nutrition programme is run smoothly in elementary educational institutions.  

As more than one lakh MDM cooks and assistants are on strike, the MDM service in a number of schools, that had already been hit for days owing to protest of primary and upper primary teachers, is affected again. On Friday, teachers in certain schools in Jajpur were seen cooking for the students, while some of Malkangiri and other districts have engaged temporary workers to manage the programme. 

The MDM cook and assistants are seeking hike in wage, maternity leave and provision of EPF and pension among other benefits. 

MDM programme authorities said in view of the protest, district education officers and school committees have been asked to make alternative arrangements for cooking meals in case MDM cooks and helpers are not available. 

The association’s representatives have already held discussions with School and Mass Education Minister who has assured their grievances will be looked into within a week. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mid-day-meal Strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp