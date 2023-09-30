Odisha government asks districts to ensure smooth MDM 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With mid-day-meal (MDM) workers on strike for the last three days, state government has asked district authorities and school committees to make alternative arrangements to ensure the nutrition programme is run smoothly in elementary educational institutions.

As more than one lakh MDM cooks and assistants are on strike, the MDM service in a number of schools, that had already been hit for days owing to protest of primary and upper primary teachers, is affected again. On Friday, teachers in certain schools in Jajpur were seen cooking for the students, while some of Malkangiri and other districts have engaged temporary workers to manage the programme.

The MDM cook and assistants are seeking hike in wage, maternity leave and provision of EPF and pension among other benefits.

MDM programme authorities said in view of the protest, district education officers and school committees have been asked to make alternative arrangements for cooking meals in case MDM cooks and helpers are not available.

The association’s representatives have already held discussions with School and Mass Education Minister who has assured their grievances will be looked into within a week.

