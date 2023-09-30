Odisha: Tension in Capital hospital over 59-yr-old patient’s death

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Death of a 59-year-old woman reportedly from dengue led to tension in Capital Hospital here on Thursday evening with family members alleging medical negligence.

The deceased Chandrakala Mansingh from Begunia area of Khurda district had been admitted to the dengue ward of the hospital. Her family alleged that her death occurred due to medical negligence, while hospital authorities refuted the charges and said it could be due to platelet reaction or other reason, which will be known after investigation.

The deceased’s daughter Sukanti alleged her mother was deprived of proper treatment after platelet transfusion.

“Though some of the patients had faced similar reactions earlier, the hospital didn’t have any measures in place to deal with such emergencies, she alleged.

Capital Hospital director Laxmidhar Sahu, however, ruled out medical negligence. He said, the patient, whose dengue test had been done outside, was admitted to the hospital at around 1.30 pm and provided with necessary treatment. As the platelet count of the patient during admission was low, platelet transfusion was done after tests in the evening. “It will be known if she died of dengue related bleeding, platelet reaction or any other reason after investigation,” he said.

The director told mediapersons that platelet reaction is very rare. He also clarified the family of the patient later understood that the death wasn’t due to medical negligence and received the body. It is alleged six dengue patients including two from the state capital, have died in the current season. However, none of the deaths have been confirmed so far.

