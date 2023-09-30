Perception on law changed: Justice Subash Chandra Parija

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The legal profession, spurned by many two decades back as it was not lucrative then, has emerged as one of the most attractive vocations for students with multiple avenues for career, said former judge of Orissa High Court justice Subash Chandra Parija here on Friday.

Addressing students of SOA university’s National Institute of Law (SNIL), Justice Parija said the profession then was described by people as the last resort of poor students, but the scenario has changed now. “The perception has changed as students are opting to become lawyers or joining the judicial service. The rising demand of legal professionals in the corporate sector is also attracting young minds to the profession,” he said.

Justice Parija inaugurated a new moot court complex at SNIL set up to train students in a simulated court-like environment. Dean of SNIL Prof SAK Azad said the legal profession has gained importance as the Supreme Court observed the need for legal awareness for every citizen. As individuals were not aware of their rights and privileges, they lacked knowledge that law can protect them, he said.

